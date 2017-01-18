Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

A recent scientific study on a controversial matter showed that indeed it had some truth to it. It had long been contended that caloric restriction led to longevity and prosperity as far as health was concerned. In rhesus monkeys, this cause and effect was demonstrated with success.

The study involved two research teams. Benefits in survival rates for monkeys were shown thanks to a reduction in calories. Also incidence of cancer, CV disease and insulin resistance dipped after a regimen of eating fewer calories.

Improvements in health markers were the biggest proof of the benefits of this strategy. Over 200 monkeys that underwent caloric restriction were studied for the sake of finding out more regarding this course of action to prolong life and increase salubrious health.

Two of the studies had conflicting results but that was due to a reason. The dietary restriction had been applied at different ages for the monkeys. While eating smaller amounts of food is beneficial in mature and older monkeys, it is useless in younger monkeys.

In case of mice, the younger the age at which caloric restriction takes place, the better the results that are achieved as far as longevity and well-being are concerned.

The lesser the amount of food supply the monkeys ate, the more their survival rates and health statistics. Some of the conflicting data was due to different parameters set by the various studies.

Yet by now one thing has gained the criterion of truth in the eyes of the experts. This is that the food quality matters as well as the quantity. Quality as they say beats quantity every time.

Processed sugary food is bad for health no matter in what quantity you consume it. Natural food that is fresh is much better for your health. After all, you are your diet.

Furthermore, female monkeys tended not to be negatively affected by adiposity as compared to the males of the species. All this can translate to human beings although it is somewhat of a long shot.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nature Communications.