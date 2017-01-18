 
 

Angelcare Baby Monitors Provide Video, Audio, And Movement Monitoring

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:05am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring
 

Activity tracking lets you keep two months of data to compare baby's progress

Angelcare has rolled out two new baby monitors that are meant to give new parents the ultimate peace of mind. The monitors include the AC417 and the AC517. Both of the products are able to tell parents if the baby is moving and provide a video and audio stream.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Both of the new monitors also feature the only wireless sensor pad on the market and integrates Activity Tracking that senses the movement level of the baby. The products will sense activity and then sound an alarm for mom and dad if no movement is detected after 20-seconds. The Activity Tracking feature is able to report on bigger movements like restlessness, rollovers, and kicks.

"Our new wireless sensor pad is all about simplicity combined with safety. Parents are going to love it," says Angelcare President Jordan Riggs, "but the real game-changer is the activity tracking and reporting built into our new monitors."

Both products have a modern design and the wireless sensor pad is very low profile. The video camera can be mounted on the wall and has a wide-angle lens and color-changing room temperature display. The parent unit has a 5-inch screen on the AC517 model and a 4.3-inch screen on the AC417 model.

Both devices are able to store up to two months of activity data on baby. The AC417 has a retail price of $229.99 and the AC517 retails for $249.99 and the only difference between the two appears to be the size of the monitor parents look at.

