 
 

MacBook Expected To Ship 15 Million Units This Year

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:23am CST

 

Power savings in new Kaby Lake platform is expected to spur upgrades by current MacBook users

Yesterday we talked a bit about the Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade that Apple is expected to make to the MacBook Pro this year. That story also mentions that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expected growth in MacBook sales for 2017. Today another market report has landed from Chinese publication Economic Daily News. The report predicts that supply chain partners like Quanta Computer, Shin Zu Shing (SZS), Auras, and Wistron will see growth thanks to an uptick in shipments of MacBook computers for 2017.

The letter predicts that shipments are expected to grow 10% on year for 2017 to reach 15 million units for the year on demand for new MacBook Pro products. The report expects demand for the Kaby Lake machines to increase later in 2017.

Thanks to the low power consumption of the Kaby Lake MacBook Pros, the new machines are expected to trigger a significant amount of upgrades from current MacBook users. The publication also predicts that Apple will reduce the price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the OLED touch Bar to increase shipments and use the device to replace the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Apple is expected to launch a new 12-inch MacBook in early Q2 with 16GB memory option. Kaby Lake machines in 13 and 15-inch sizes are expected to begin production in early Q3. Mass production for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM isn't expected to start until early Q4.

