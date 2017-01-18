 
 

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 5:36am CST

 

  • A racing Tesla Model S is heading your way
 

The Racing Tesla Model S was revealed ahead of Electric GT Season

It is news these days that the specially made Racing Tesla Model S that will take part in Electric GT Championship (EGT) will have the ability to go from 0-60mph in 2.0 seconds. This is a major record that is achieved by any electric racing car.

The new EGT racer that is actually based on Tesla Model S P100D that is specially prepared for the track. The car was revealed in the Autosport International Show this weekend.

The car has been given a modified kind of battery that has an ability to provide 585bhp and a 734 lb. ft. it will have the ability to reach a top speed of 155mph.

According to another website Electrek (via MotorAuthority), the Tesla P85+ was earlier on chosen for this track racing protocol. However P100D was chosen later on because of the fact that it offered more power due to its dual motors, making it a much better choice for modification.

The cars that have been prepared for the racing track have been stripped entirely from inside. However they have retained their original powertrains. This means that all the efficiency which is more than the original model will come from the lesser weight of car.

The weight loss has given rise to more speed and more efficient handling on the racing track as well. The car has been given a new racing suspension which was obviously not present before and have been given a new steering wheel as well. Its braking cooling has been modified to get better too in order to make it more efficient.

It is said that it might get a racing cage for the protection of driver during the race. A number of cars participating in the event.

