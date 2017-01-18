Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Last week a report surfaced from a company called Slice that looked at the success of the Apple AirPods wireless earphones late last year. That report showed that AirPods dominated wireless headphone sales charts in 2016. Another report has landed this week from NPD Group that looks at retail tracking data and while there was definitely a boom in sales for AirPods, this report shows that the market share of industry stalwarts Beats and Bose barely changed.

NPD says that the numbers in that previous report don't match its own research. According to Ben Arnold at NPD Group Slice's numbers look at emailed receipts of 4.2 million online shoppers whereas NPD's numbers look at brick-and-mortar sales and online sales including numbers from Amazon.

NPD's data shows that in December 2016 Beats saw a 25% share in unit sales and a 46% share in dollars. Apple on the other hand had a 2% share in unit sales and a 3% share in dollars. Bose had an 8% share in unit sales and a 19% share in dollars.

Looking at those numbers, Appel was significantly behind in sales and share during the Holiday season. In fact, even LG has a larger share at 10% unit sales and 7% in dollar sales. Apple was very close to parity with smaller headphone firms like Plantronics and Jaybird, which each have about 2% unit sales. Notable is the fact that Apple matched Plantronics and Jaybird after only two weeks of sales in a single month. AirPods will certainly continue to grow as sales increase.