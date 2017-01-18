Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

The moment Lady Gaga, who is known for being very liberal and straightforward in her views, will enter the arena at the Super Bowl, she will not make any small talk regarding one subject.

That is Donald Trump and his political machinations. This is one sensitive topic which will probably cause quite a few people to get up and take notice. So it is taboo territory at the fun and games event that is the Super Bowl.

The management and administration of the NFL have expressed in crystal clear words to the woman, who is known for freakish types of shocking display as the meat dress and coming to an event enclosed in an artificial egg, not to bring up the topic.

One of the spokespersons has said that there is hardly any need to stir up controversy on such matters which hardly matter to ordinary people who are going about enjoying their lives.

The Super Bowl is an event when a lot of people gather together to celebrate the love of sports and the sportsmanship spirit. While Lady Gaga’s other tactics will be most welcome, her political leanings are something which ought to remain personal and not be aired in public like dirty laundry.

Gaga’s predilections as far as politics are concerned have hardly gone unnoticed. She was a big fan of Hillary Clinton. She even held up a “Love Trumps Hate” placard outside the Trump Tower in protest against the man who will soon be the POTUS.

Reports of Gaga going through a hole in the rooftop of the Super Bowl have been dismissed by the organizers, according to ETOnline. They say that the roof is retractable so no such artificial operation will be necessary.

Lady Gaga is herself remaining mum about the whole thing. What she has in store for her fans for the Super Bowl remains a mystery. Yet everyone knows she is not one to back down from a challenge.

The spectacular show she will put up will entertain everyone immensely. She will also be having a special guest join her during the course of the event.

Some speculate that this special someone may just be Beyonce. Gaga is currently busy practicing her routine for the Super Bowl. She will be belting out song after song on the occasion of the Halftime Show.