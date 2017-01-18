 
 

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed Inside And Out

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 6:02am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out
 

Updated Mustang will land this fall

Ford has unveiled the refreshed 2018 Mustang and while it has much the same look as the 2017 model, there are some tweaks to make the car look sleeker and more aggressive. Ford says that the new front and rear-end design give the car a leaner and meaner look. For 2018 there are three new paint colors and 12 different wheel choices along with a customizable digital instrument cluster.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The 12-inch digital gauge cluster is a first for Ford and is customizable with three different views. The display can be customized for normal, sport, and track modes. Mustang also gets new MyMode letting customers store preferences for drive settings, suspension, and steering.

The Mustang also gains pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and driver alert system. Ford Sync with FordPass is also offered on the Mustang for the first time. Mustang buyers can now get MagneRide suspension tech as an option on the car. The V6 engine option has been discontinued with the 2.3L EcoBoost being the base engine.

The 5.0L V8 carries over with more power than before, exactly how much Ford doesn't say. The manual transmission continues on with a twin-disc clutch and a new 10-speed auto is available that has paddle shifters. The updated Mustang will land at dealerships this fall.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

47 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

1 hour ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

1 hour ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

18 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

Apple AirPods sales success barely changes Beats and Bose market share

1 hour ago

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

MacBook expected to ship 15 million units this year

1 hour ago

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

MIT Develops Adaptable 3D Printing to Change Objects After Making

1 hour ago

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Unveiled

1 hour ago

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

Angelcare baby monitors provide video, audio, and movement monitoring

1 hour ago

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

NASA eyes Russian Soyuz trips to send Crew to ISS

2 hours ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

Falcon 9 Rocket Booster Returns to Los Angeles Port

2 hours ago

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Calorie Restriction Helps Monkeys Live Longer, Healthier Lives

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Cars & Vehicles

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

47 minutes ago

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

Tesla Model S Electric GT Racer Specifications Revealed

1 hour ago

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

Abortion Rate Hits Historic Low in US

1 hour ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X First Look

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

People with Metabolic Syndrome may need more Vitamin E

18 minutes ago

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

TomTom buys Autonomos to strengthen its autonomous vehicle position

47 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

Super Bowl LI Free Live Stream on Fox Sports Go Will Show Local Ads

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

Super Bowl 51: NFL Denies is Asked Lady Gaga Not to Talk About Politics and Donald Trump

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.