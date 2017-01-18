2018 Ford Mustang Gets Refreshed inside and out

Ford has unveiled the refreshed 2018 Mustang and while it has much the same look as the 2017 model, there are some tweaks to make the car look sleeker and more aggressive. Ford says that the new front and rear-end design give the car a leaner and meaner look. For 2018 there are three new paint colors and 12 different wheel choices along with a customizable digital instrument cluster.

The 12-inch digital gauge cluster is a first for Ford and is customizable with three different views. The display can be customized for normal, sport, and track modes. Mustang also gets new MyMode letting customers store preferences for drive settings, suspension, and steering.

The Mustang also gains pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and driver alert system. Ford Sync with FordPass is also offered on the Mustang for the first time. Mustang buyers can now get MagneRide suspension tech as an option on the car. The V6 engine option has been discontinued with the 2.3L EcoBoost being the base engine.

The 5.0L V8 carries over with more power than before, exactly how much Ford doesn't say. The manual transmission continues on with a twin-disc clutch and a new 10-speed auto is available that has paddle shifters. The updated Mustang will land at dealerships this fall.