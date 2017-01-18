Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix.com goes from Kung Fu Panda to Transporter. The Internet publishing platform provider returns to the Super Bowl with an action packed campaign kicking off on YouTube Live and Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The campaign features a series of short films, including the 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 2017, directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on the Transporter films, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me.

The first commercial in the Wix Super Bowl 2017 campaign shows Jason Statham and Gal Gadot fighting in a gourmet restaurant, ultimately blowing it up.

Wix.com's new campaign is a nice appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl ad avalanche. This first film in the Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 ad campaign is nicely weaving action with product placement. The Wix.com ad could be one of the best Super Bowl 2017 ads, based on the first released film. I'm a big fan of the Transporter movies and Statham. I have watched the Transporter movies many times. There is no better way to relax.

Additionally, Wix once again called on the San Francisco creative team Jeff Huggins and Andrea Janetos to produce the multi-channel series.

Additional spots will be released through game day, and will be accompanied by a global digital marketing campaign, with numerous opportunities for user engagement, contests and game day activations.

“We are so excited about this campaign because this time we are telling our own story, and launching it ourselves online which we believe to be an industry first,” said Omer Shai, CMO of Wix. “Fans around the world will surely recognize some famous faces, but the hero of the story is really our customer. The Super Bowl is an amazing platform to showcase our talents, but this campaign is about much more than the commercial. It is an ongoing narrative about Wix and our customers, and our message about always enabling our users in a world that is often disruptive so that they can be heroes. We loved working with Louis as he immediately understood our ideas about choreographed chaos and messages that speak to a global audience. We were also thrilled to work with Jeff and Andrea again as they have been an amazing asset throughout the years of our Super Bowl creative development and truly understand the brand. We can’t wait to share this and hope you will join us tonight.”

