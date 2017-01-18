 
 

Bill O'Reilly Celebrates Super Bowl With Sit Down Trump Interview

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 8:41am CST

 

Bill O&#039;Reilly Celebrates Super Bowl with Sit Down Trump Interview
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Bill O'Reilly, vocal supporter of Donald Trump, will sit down with an interview with then President Donald Trump on Sunday, February 5, 2017, during the Super Bowl pregame show on FOX, according to a press release.

The interview will be recorded on Sunday, but it will not air live. O'Reilly will travel to the White House to complete the interview. While a list of questions or topics hasn't been revealed, it is said that there will be many topics covered. An extended interview will air on "The O'Reilly Factor" on February 6, 2017, at 8 PM ET.

For those without cable, the entire sit-down interview with Trump will be available on the Fox News website.

While O'Reilly successfully interviewed Trump when he was running for the presidency, he has not had the chance to interview him since his win. It will also mark the first sit-down interview with Trump as President.

O'Reilly is a New York Times bestselling author and has interviewed some of the biggest names in politics, including Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, and President George W. Bush.

“The O’Reilly Factor” currently averages 3.5 million viewers, mostly from those in Trump's key demos, so it is a good fit.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

