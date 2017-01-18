Bill O'Reilly Celebrates Super Bowl With Sit Down Trump Interview

Bill O'Reilly, vocal supporter of Donald Trump, will sit down with an interview with then President Donald Trump on Sunday, February 5, 2017, during the Super Bowl pregame show on FOX, according to a press release.

The interview will be recorded on Sunday, but it will not air live. O'Reilly will travel to the White House to complete the interview. While a list of questions or topics hasn't been revealed, it is said that there will be many topics covered. An extended interview will air on "The O'Reilly Factor" on February 6, 2017, at 8 PM ET.

For those without cable, the entire sit-down interview with Trump will be available on the Fox News website.

While O'Reilly successfully interviewed Trump when he was running for the presidency, he has not had the chance to interview him since his win. It will also mark the first sit-down interview with Trump as President.

O'Reilly is a New York Times bestselling author and has interviewed some of the biggest names in politics, including Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, and President George W. Bush.

“The O’Reilly Factor” currently averages 3.5 million viewers, mostly from those in Trump's key demos, so it is a good fit.

