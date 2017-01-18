Jerry Seinfeld Inks Deal with Netflix

Netflix has announced that Jerry Seinfeld has inked an exclusive deal to bring two stand-up specials to the streaming giant in 2017. It also looks like he will be bringing his beloved show with him.

No - not that one.

Twenty-four new episodes of the comedian's web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which are largely filmed inside of Seinfeld's car, will arrive in late 2017 along with the 59 episodes already filmed, including a fantastic one with President Obama.

“When I first started thinking about ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,” Seinfeld said in a statement to Huffington Post.

His first episodes actually worked with another streaming site, Crackle, back in 2012.

As another part of the deal, Seinfeld will also be developing different scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for the streaming service. Details are still hazy, but they will be made public in the coming months.

The announcement comes as Netflix seems to be making a commitment to having more comedy shows on its line-up. In November, they announced that Dave Chappelle would return from his long hiatus to bring three comedy specials in 2017. It also made a $40 million deal with Chris Rock for two stand-up specials.

So far, a comedy special from Patton Oswalt earned an Emmy for Netflix in 2016.

However, you still can't get "Seinfeld" on Netflix, hopefully it is in the works.