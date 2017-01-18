2017 will be a big year for consumer electronics, video games and toys. Many big products will launch in 2017 that have already been announced or are rumored. From new video game consoles, OLED TVs to new smartphones. Consumers will have many choices in 2017 to part with their hard earned money to own one of the best Gadgets of 2017.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

This year will bring at least two new major new video game consoles. The Nintendo Switch will launch on March 3 for $299.99. The Switch online launch inventory has already sold out. Microsoft will launch later this year the Xbox Project Scorpio. Microsoft is building he most powerful console ever, featuring 6 Teraflops of graphical processing power, true 4K gaming, and compatibility with Xbox One games and accessories.

In the smartphone category 2017 brings the OLED iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8. The new Galaxy S8 is going to be extremely important for Samsung to not lose its leading position in the Android smartphone market. The Galaxy Note 7 disaster caused a lot of damage.

Apple is prepping an all new iPhone to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple is rumored to adopt OLED screen technology and a virtual home button in the iPhone 8.

The CES 2017 brought new stunning TVs that will be released in 2017. Sony has for the first time unveiled an OLED TV. The Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV will be one of the hottest TVs to get in 2017. The Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED series offers a totally new entertainment experience with a combination of the superior picture quality of OLED powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, the world’s first Acoustic Surface sound system, and its unique, cutting-edge stand-less form factor.

The new LG W7 OLED TV is 0.2-inches thin making the Picture-on-Wall esthetics a reality. Features of the new LG W Signature OLED TV series include active HDR, HLG HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung unveiled its new QLED TVs at the CES 2017. QLED TVs use a new metal Quantum dot material allowing for enhanced color performance, very deep blacks, and rich details in all viewing environments.

Virtual reality will continue its rise in 2017. VR headsets are becoming much more affordable thanks in part to Microsoft. The company has worked with hardware partners to launch $299 VR headsets in time for the release of the Windows 10 Creators Update.

The hottest toy of the Holiday season 2017 will be for sure Lego Boost. The Lego Group announced the new Lego Boost at the CES 2017. It is a new building and coding set that lets children bring their Lego creations to life by adding movement, sound and personality.

Kids can use their existing collection of standard Lego bricks to build new app controlled creations. It is a complete game changer and as side benefit teaches kids how to code. Lego Boost will be released in August for $159.99.

See all of the Best Gadgets 2017 in the gallery. This is just the beginning. There will be many more new gadget releases including new voice assistants (Amazon Echo 2 and new Alexa gadgets) and AI powered products. We will update the "Best Gadgets of 2017" list throughout the year.