Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

On Jan. 19 U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin together will launch SBIRS Space Based Infrared System satellite between 7:46 and 8:26 p.m. EST. according to US air force officials the flight was planned in California at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale. It would be the next series of air force for launching satellites to carry multiple missions, including missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence as well as battle space awareness.

According to SBIRS, its data will be applicable to several private and Govt. applications, like firefighting and natural disasters first response. The flight will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, between 7:46 and 8:26 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The company will also broadcast live launch at 7.26 pm EST at its official website. Viewers would be able to download video and images from Lockheed Martin website.

The missions aim for protecting the nation from certain threats, and GEO flight 3 will also enhance SBIRS efficiency for surveillance, and the team is hopeful that the missions will be 100 percent successful, said David Sheridan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Overhead Persistent Infrared systems mission area.

"At Lockheed Martin, we understand the Air Force's important mission to protect our nation and allies around the world, as well as the critical role that SBIRS plays in their continued ability to respond to evolving threats," said David Sheridan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Overhead Persistent Infrared systems mission area.

"With the launch of GEO Flight 3, we are proud to further enhance SBIRS infrared surveillance capabilities, and we look forward to working with our customer and industry teammates toward 100 percent mission success."

When the flight 3 will reach Geosynchronous Earth Orbit, it will detect infrared events with its camera and sensors. These events include missile launches, and heat causing events. Some satellites would only be able to detect the area below them. The satellites will detect the whole world through scanning. All satellites are very powerful as Lockheed Martin developed high quality satellites.

After GEO flight 3, GEO flight 4 will go through final process of integration and assembly before its flight in 2017. Likewise,SBIRS GEO5, GE06 are under production which would be low cost with A2100 technology.

The team that’s leading the project at SBIRS includes Remote Sensing Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is the SBIRS prime contractor, with Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, Azusa, California, as the payload integrator. The 460th Space Wing, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, operates the SBIRS system.