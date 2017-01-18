 
 

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Already The Stuff Of Legends

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 10:26am CST

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show is Already the Stuff of Legends
Getty Images
 

Lady Gaga’s next stunt to perform in the Super Bowl Halftime Show is already getting a lot of attention, nerves and anticipation

Lady Gaga!

It is a name, a statement and a brand and the person who owns the name is also one of the most talented artists in the country. Lady Gaga’s biggest performance this year perhaps is the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The 30 years old singer has big ambitions for the performance which is considered to be an artist’s biggest show of their career. With the whole U.S. watching, the artists have it all on the line in a live performance in a jam-packed stadium with millions more watching them at home. 

That would intimidate a lot of artists and we usually see many artists sharing the stage to give the audience one superb show. Lady Gaga is ambitious and determined to give the audience one hell of a show, all by herself.

That’s right folks, the Mother Monster is going to perform in the Super Bowl Halftime Show all alone. She is going to be front and center which is a contrast from last year’s three artists’ roster including Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay. 

Not only that, sources revealed that Lady Gaga wants to perform on the top of NRG Stadium's dome in Houston as a part of her performance. She has been reportedly rehearsing in a tent she had pitched in her backyard for her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The technicians and her insurance lawyers are currently working out the difficulties which the star might face including technical difficulties and safety issues but she seems determined to do it. 

Moreover, one more rumor that has been going around her performance is that the NFL forbade her to talk about President-Elect Donald Trump.

Lady Gaga was one of the avid supporters of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election and she became as active protestor after Donald Trump was elected as the next president of the country.

It came as an assumption to many sources that she will want to voice her opinion on such a big platform hence the assumption that NFL had to forbid her to say anything. The NFL sources actually denied all these rumors.

The source said that they had not forbade Lady Gaga from saying anything. The source added that Lady Gaga was a dedicated and professional woman who would keep her performance as the top priority rather than dwelling into other matters. 

We can only wait to see what Lady Gaga has planned for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. If it is anything like her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show or a level above, we are all in for a treat. 

