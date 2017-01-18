Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel has come a long way from her Broadway days. The iconic voice behind Frozen’s Elsa and the singer of the Oscar nominated song from Frozen ‘Let it Go’. She has become a household name and no one can deny her talent.

After some radio silence in the past year, we found out that Idina has been planning a world tour for this year. She recently announced the world tour and also the dates for the world tour.

The tour is set to begin in Osaka, Japan on March 29th. It will head through North America in April including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Nashville, and Las Vegasbefore her final stop in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 3, according to EW.

The eventual destination will be through Europe. The dates for the European concerts have not been announced yet and they will be, as the fans are assured.

The tickets for the tour will be available to the general public on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time while American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in advance beginning Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and ending Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. Dates, schedules and bookings details for the shows on tour are available for viewing at idinamenzel.com/tour.

The tour will surely be one of the biggest ones in Menzel’s life who has spent most of her life on Broadway stage.