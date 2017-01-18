How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

As previously reported, players have been able to hack the Nintendo NES Classic Edition to allow the installation of new games. The mods used allow almost double the number of titles to be played. The hack originally came from a Russian forum and then it took over Reddit. As of today, there are two ways to make the modification: the original way, which is long and complicated, or the more suspect option of getting the tool off of the internet.

Let's look at both:

Original Way to Mod a Nintendo NES Classic

Xelonakias on Reddit took the original instructions and translated them. The result is wordy, complicated, and really only the best for people who know what they are doing. If you don't do everything correctly, you could brick your NES Classic and ruin what is already a pretty great (and hard to get) game.

File required:

https://yadi.sk/d/IZtiQxK337RtiM

Programs used:

Zadig – Driver for Windows (INFA about FEL / USBBoot ).

http://zadig.akeo.ie/

nesromtool – program for remaking the games in the format you need.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/3t3wrkhw26shro0/nesromtool.zip

hakchi – The program for the firmware, fill, and delete.

https://github.com/madmonkey1907/hakchi/releases

Method : MadMonkey fecsit / ProSharen instruit

All of the information below requires a knowledge of working with highly complex systems. Proceed atyour own risk!

Note: All of the actions below were performed on the Windows 10 PRO x64 RUS, version 1607, assembly of 14393,576. Version consoles MOD.CLV-001 (USB \ VID_1F3A & PID_EFE8 & REV_02; 3) the serial number starts with CEE1049XXXXX purchased at retail MVideo in Moscow on December 30, 2016.

First, play Super Mario Bros. You have to have a save in the first slot in order to load the mod. With that save, the console will load in a modified state.

Steps:

1. Insert a micro-USBusb power cord into the console (DC IN) and connect to a computer using the USB on the back.

2. On the console, press the reset button and hold. Turn on the power button while holding the reset button for 3 more seconds, then let go. The computer will determine the prefix while the display switch should glow red as usual. The Device Manager should show "Unknown Device" without the driver installed.

3. Run the program ZADIG-2.2. See the list of the unknown device (Unknown Device=the NES Mini), select "WinUSB driver." Click "Install." You should see a notification of an installation. Close the program and turn off the console using the power button.

4. Repeat steps “2”, only this time the “unknown device” (Unknown Device) will have a driver installed, so it can be interfaced.

5. Run the program hakchi-gui.exe, click the dump uboot, started back up uboot section, the operation lasts for 30 seconds. Ignore the error usb_bulk_recv () ERROR -7: Operation timed out if your dump is preserved. Everything still works!

” Log dump uboot “

uploading fes1.bin … done uploading uboot.bin … done sunxi_flash phy_read 43800000 August 6; fastboot_test usb_bulk_recv () ERROR -7: Operation timed out 8ce1857653874e8f0cd3fe68abe1bb4a void Worker :: do_dumpUboot () – OK

8CE1857653874E8F0CD3FE68ABE1BB4A <-This should be the MD5 hash sum of your receipt of the file uboot.bin

IMPORTANT! Hash MD5 checksum your downloaded uboot file must be b13b538f6b7c86623ceea69c456d4eb5, if different, the boot loader you will have to flash (flash kernel) is risky! {BRICK Possibility here} In my case I got 8ce1857653874e8f0cd3fe68abe1bb4a, but I flashed successfully. Do this at your own risk !!!

After the completion of the previous operation, press the dump kernel.img, start to back up kernel.img core system, the operation lasts for 40 seconds.

” Log dump kernel “

sunxi_flash phy_read 30 20 43800000; fastboot_test usb_bulk_recv () ERROR -7: Operation timed out 07bfb800beba6ef619c29990d14b5158 void Worker :: do_dumpKernel () – OK

07BFB800BEBA6EF619C29990D14B5158 – This should be the MD5 hash sum of your reception of the file kernel.img

Your backup will ready be in the dump folder. Download and saves these in a safe place for a few time.

Prepare to copy the game on our console.

Open the folder with the program NES-ROM-TOOL, but do not be in a hurry to start it.

We go in the folder, inside the folder is a cfg.desktop file that can be edited through the notebook. This configuration is used by default for each new game, if the game is not provided for separately in the config folder with the game.

Create a folder with our new game. For the first time, create only one game! For example, do Darkwing Duck folder into it, we will let down the image with the game Darkwing Duck.nes Now we need a cover for this game, downloaded from the Internet and processed for a smaller file size (I make the size of 800×600 with aspect ratio, obtained somewhere 438×600, and prog as a result of their ratio somewhere else to 140×204). Use Tools for compression of pictures. The resulting image must be renamed, edit the label and fill it in our game folder, the extension must be .jpeg, images.

Since the game is reduced to a single player, and the default config file which was written above has a prescribed number of players =1, then more in the game folder, you can not add anything. If it is a game for two, copy cfg.desktop file from the folder in the game folder and change it in the parameter, set Players = 2

Now that you’re done, you can run a command line: nesromtool.exe opens and then closes, this is the way it should be! Go to the folder output, there was created a game ready for pouring and its name is now roughly something as CLV-H-CKZEE, CLV-H-****.

{See FileNames below }

Fill in the game console and sews loader. Open the folder HAKCHI-1.01 and click on the icon Download game !, get into the folder “mod / hakchi / transfer / rootfs / usr / share / games / nes / kachikachi /” In this folder you created portable game CLV-H-CKZEE

Again we perform paragraph 2, run the program hakchi-gui.exe and click unpack kernel.img

” Log unpack kernel.img “

unpack kernel.img BOARD_KERNEL_CMDLINE root = / dev / nandb decrypt ro console = ttyS0,115200 loglevel = 4 ion_cma_512m = 148m ion_cma_1g = 176m ion_carveout_512m = 8m ion_carveout_1g = 150m coherent_pool = 4m consoleblank = 0 BOARD_KERNEL_BASE 40000000 BOARD_NAME BOARD_PAGE_SIZE 2048 BOARD_KERNEL_OFFSET 00008000 BOARD_RAMDISK_OFFSET 01000000 BOARD_TAGS_OFFSET 00000100 void Worker :: do_unpackKernel () – OK

After the press rebuild kernel.img

” Log rebuild kernel.img “

rebuild kernel.img ‘Є®ЇЁa®ў ® d © «®ў 21.

826 496 -> 356 668 43.15% linux / arm cryptsetup

void Worker :: do_packKernel () – OK

Once completed, click memboot

” log memboot “

memboot uploading fes1.bin … done uploading uboot.bin … done boota 43800000 void Worker :: do_memboot () – OK

After pouring memboot console will turn off (the red LED lights up and goes out). Turn off the POWER button.

IMPORTANT!!! The following operations are only made once. In the future by pouring GAMES TEAM USE ONLY AND REBUILD KERNEL MEMBOOT !!! There is a risk to turn your set-top box into a BRICK !!! Again we are fulfilling paragraph 2 and loaded in FEL mode. Push flash kernel and confirm. The operation lasts 60 seconds. AT THE TIME FIRMWARE DO turn off the power of the prefix !!! After the firmware console restarts, turn off the console POWER button.

” Log flash kernel “

‘Є®ЇЁa®ў ® d © «®ў 21.

uploading fes1.bin … done uploading uboot.bin … done sunxi_flash phy_write 30 17 43800000; fastboot_test usb_bulk_recv () ERROR -7: Operation timed out kernel: write ok sunxi_flash phy_read 30 17 43800000; fastboot_test usb_bulk_recv () ERROR -7: Operation timed out kernel: verify ok boota 43800000 void Worker :: do_flashKernel () – OK

Start and check the result! And remember, the game Super Mario Bros. A save must be in the first slot to get the mod loaded! This save – loads console in a modified mode. No save – it loads as usual!

Further filling and removing games is as follows: Throw everything else, you do not longer need!

Download games:

Open the folder HAKCHI-1.01 and click on the icon Download game!, Get into the folder “mod / hakchi / transfer / rootfs / usr / share / games / nes / kachikachi /” In this folder we are now taking the newly created folder with a game or more folders with games type CLV-H-XXXXX

On the console we press the RESET button and hold, turn on the POWER button while continuing to hold the RESET button 3 more seconds, then let go. The computer determines the prefix, while the display switching on the console glows red as usual.

Run the program hakchi-gui.exe, click “rebuld kernel.img”, after press “memboot”. After serving memboot console will turn off (the red LED lights up and goes out). Turn off the POWER button.

Start the console and check that the game appeared. Remove the game from the folder “mod / hakchi / transfer / rootfs / usr / share / games / nes / kachikachi /” pre-remembering their code-name, it will be need to remove individual games from the console.

REMOVAL OF GAMES:

To remove the added games you need to play in the mod directory / hakchi / transfer / create a transfer file without an extension. The archive with a set of programs he already 1 transfer, thinking how to remove, it should be renamed to transfer, and then delete the game, back in 1 transfer! The file must be spelled out in the removal team. rm -rf $ rootfs / usr / share / games / nes / kachikachi / FOLDER NAME-C-GAME (eg, CLV-H-XXXXX) Open a notepad file, prescribe, maintain!

On the console we press the RESET button and hold, turn on the POWER button while continuing to hold the RESET button 3 more seconds, then let go. The computer determines the prefix, while the display switching on the console glows red as usual.

Run the program hakchi-gui.exe, click “rebuld kernel.img”, after press “memboot”. After pouring memboot console will turn off (the red LED lights up and goes out). Turn off the POWER button.

Start the console and check that the game appeared.

DELETE ALL GAMES AT ONCE OR RECOVERY ERROR C8:

To delete all the games at once, in a mod directory / hakchi / transfer / create a transfer file without an extension. The archive with a set of programs he already 2transfer, thinking how to remove, it should be renamed to transfer, and then remove the games back to 2transfer! The file must be spelled out in the removal team. rm -rf $ rootfs / etc / preinit Open a notepad file, prescribe, maintain!

On the console we press the RESET button and hold, turn on the POWER button while continuing to hold the RESET button 3 more seconds, then let go. The computer determines the prefix, while the display switching on the console glows red as usual.

Run the program hakchi-gui.exe, click “rebuld kernel.img”, after press “memboot”. After pouring memboot console will turn off (the red LED lights up and goes out). Turn off the POWER button.

Start the console and check that the game left.

What can be changed in cfg.desktop file? –volume 77 – Setting the volume of the game, you can put 77 that was about how in embedded games. Players = 2 – the number of players in the game. ReleaseDate = 2017-01-06 – Released the game in this format. SortRawPublisher = GBX.RU – Publisher Copyright = © 2017 GBX.RU – Copyrights

Sort games console is done through the SELECT button on the joystick.

MiniFAQ:

Is it possible to kill the console above commands? – You can kill time kernel firmware (flash kernel)

How much memory in the console under the Game? – In nand has two sections: nandb – squashfs (~ 20mb) c OSes and nandc (~ 384mb) which stores and saves the game.

I filled in the new game with crooked games console crashes, black screen error C8: An error has occurred, what to do? – It is necessary to run the command rm -rf $ rootfs / etc / preinit procedure in the removal of all the games at once.

I created the game, and the cover does not appear, what to do? – Before the creation of the game need to put it in the format jpg image with the name label

I downloaded a game, it is a double, and points to one, how to fix? – In the game folder should be config, open notepad and replace Players = 2

Modification: MadMonkey

Instructions: ProSharen

Easier *Shady* Way

Another Russian modder, Cluster, developed an easier way to mod the Nintendo NES Classic. After reading the instructions above, it might seem slightly crazy to do it at all because there are so many ways to go wrong. It doesn't require a Mario save slot or any coding of your own.

The hakchi2 tool is legit and works, according to people on Reddit. Users have reported being able to add games to their Classic Edition with nothing more than NES game ROMs (found pretty easily) and a USB cable.

With that being said, the tool does pop up on virus scanners and some believe it could be dangerous. Cluster released another version that seems to be more legitimate.

Still, you do you have to take some risks with either method.

Read our guide to find a Nintendo NES in 2017, in case you do not own a NES Classic yet.