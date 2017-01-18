 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 11:48am CST

 

SI released a teaser video of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Watch below.

A new teaser for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 just dropped. SI revealed the first swimsuit models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 last week. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Today SI released a video showing other swimsuit models that will appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. The only problem is that SI keeps the identities of the models hidden. Fans only see the beautiful bodies and the new swim fashion. Unless you can recognize the models by looking at their chest or behinds, you will not know who they are. 

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 sneak peek video makes though one thing clear. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will push the boundaries again in terms of nudity. Watch the SI Swim teaser below.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

