New Gmail Scam Impacts Millions

For those of us who got our first email accounts in the 90s, we know that email phishing scams were a real thing, and we are now unlikely to fall for them. However, we aren't as smart as we thought. There is a Gmail attachment scam going around that has been tricking even the most internet savvy of us.

According to cyber security firm WordFence, these attachments started in 2016 and have seen an uptick in recent months. They are targeting billions of Gmail users, including companies.

Here's how it works:

At attachment appears in an email from almost anyone - even friends and family. When you click the download link, it looks like you are logged out and you have to enter your email account information. But there's a rub: hackers are using a shortened URL to disguise what is happening. This is the same thing that happened to Democratic National Committee and Hillary's Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

It looks like a regular login screen, but it isn't. Once you re-enter your information on this new screen. hackers will have access to your email and will send even more emails with false attachments.

Of course, this means hackers will be able to download your emails. So you can change your password, but they'll still have permanent files.

The fake log-in page looks almost identical to the Gmail log-in page. In fact, there is only one known way to tell if the page is fake: If, instead of "https," you see a URL that starts with "data:text/html," followed by "https://accounts.google.com," do not proceed.