 
 

New Gmail Scam Impacts Millions

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 12:56pm CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

New Gmail Scam Impacts Millions
Credit: Google
 

For those of us who got our first email accounts in the 90s, we know that email phishing scams were a real thing, and we are now unlikely to fall for them. However, we aren't as smart as we thought. There is a Gmail attachment scam going around that has been tricking even the most internet savvy of us.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

According to cyber security firm WordFence, these attachments started in 2016 and have seen an uptick in recent months. They are targeting billions of Gmail users, including companies.

Here's how it works:

At attachment appears in an email from almost anyone - even friends and family. When you click the download link, it looks like you are logged out and you have to enter your email account information. But there's a rub: hackers are using a shortened URL to disguise what is happening. This is the same thing that happened to Democratic National Committee and Hillary's Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

It looks like a regular login screen, but it isn't. Once you re-enter your information on this new screen. hackers will have access to your email and will send even more emails with false attachments. 

Of course, this means hackers will be able to download your emails. So you can change your password, but they'll still have permanent files.

The fake log-in page looks almost identical to the Gmail log-in page. In fact, there is only one known way to tell if the page is fake: If, instead of "https," you see a URL that starts with "data:text/html," followed by "https://accounts.google.com," do not proceed.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

20 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

1 day ago, 2:50pm CST

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

2 days ago, 10:51am CST

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

2 days ago, 8:54am CST

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean&#039;s Eight’s Cast

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean's Eight’s Cast

30 minutes ago

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

35 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 hour ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

1 hour ago

Emojis, Emoticons now Conveying Messages on Facebook

Emojis, Emoticons now Conveying Messages on Facebook

1 hour ago

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

2 hours ago

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

2 hours ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

2 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

2 hours ago

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show is Already the Stuff of Legends

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show is Already the Stuff of Legends

2 hours ago

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

Next SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Set for Launch on Jan. 19

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Also on the Geek Mind

Don&#039;t Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

20 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

1 day ago, 2:50pm CST

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

2 days ago, 10:51am CST

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

2 days ago, 8:54am CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories



Latest News

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean&#039;s Eight’s Cast

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean's Eight’s Cast

30 minutes ago

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

35 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.