 
 

Google Maps Now Gives Parking Reports

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 1:24pm CST

 

Google Maps Now Gives Parking Reports
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

You can already find out a lot about what is coming up on your commute by using Google Maps, and soon you will be able to find out even more. For many of us, parking is a bit of a problem when we arrive at a destination. Well, Android Police is reporting that soon users will be able to find their parking information when using Google Maps 9.44.

You can even get driving directions to your parking spot.

When you first set your destination, a parking availability indicator will appear next to your estimated driving time with a "P" symbol. So far, there are three levels of parking availability: easy, medium, and limited. During your drive, you can expand the details to get more information about the parking situation. They aren't real-time indicators of what is happening but rather what is the "usual" situation.

According to the report, parking information only shows up for public places like shopping centers, airports, and other common areas. We don't yet know how many people will have access to the parking information yet or when it will be rolled out. I downloaded the update and did see the parking information for the New York City area.

It will probably get to the more metropolitan areas first and then work their way out.

