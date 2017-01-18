Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

New research showed that there is a link between cerebrovascular diseases and cognitive decline. The diseases include arteriolosclerosis, and cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

People with these diseases had high risks of mini strokes. However, post mortem histological in vivo radiological research found that microinfarcts were more in people with VCID vascular cognitive impairment and dementia than patients without dementia.

The studies show that dementia was not understood completely. Researchers found that deficiency of microinfarct affects brain tissues. Study was done by investigators at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

It’s difficult to study the functional effects of microinfarcts because most of them are difficult to detect, that declines the research study.

Doctors say that the infarcts are very small and unpredictable, and doctors could not identify them when the patient was alive, said Andy Shih, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Neurosciences and senior author on the article. "So, until now. Andy also said that they had post mortem report of the infarcts when dementia ended with the patient.

The research team developed a hypothesis on the basis of study that says that microinfarcts can destroy brain function undetected by MRI.

Though, every person may have several microinfarcts but they recover soon. The study showed that microinfarcts only affect 2 percent of brain that was found in the post mortem report.

The research team studied effects of microinfarcts on mouse. Research team had photothrombosis to detect a single arteriole in the barrel cortex of mice fitted with cranial windows. After comparing different brain activities, the research team found that the area affected by microinfarcts was 12 times larger in volume than the core area with microinfarcts.

The affected area showed the evidence of minor stroke that happened by just single microinfarct. The research team also found that tiny infarcts are not only present in gray areas of brain, but were also present in white area that sends messages from brain’s one part to another.

Accumulation of several microinfarcts can cause more damage to the brain, but the problem is microinfarcts are difficult to detect. If we would detect them we can cure it with drugs,said Shih.