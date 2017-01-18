 
 

BMW 4 Series Refreshed For 2017

Posted: Jan 18 2017

 

  • The new BMW 4 Series update is here
 

BMW 4 Series will provide a new look in the latest cars of the series

BMW 4 Series is known for its dynamic bodies and flourishing performances. This is the reason that it became so famous among the BMW lovers. The company has managed to sail around 400,000 units from this series.

The BMW 4 series success started in the year 2013 when the new BMW 4 Series Coupe arrived in the market. Later on the line up included BMW 4 Series Convertible and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe which are both iconic for the series.

There are a number of fractures that have been enhanced in the new vehicles of the series. Most of the cars have gotten Bi-LED headlights, Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps.

Other than that the cars have been given an upgraded front apron which makes them look sportier. The restyles LEDs also make the car look sportier than ever. The rear lights are LED and have been lifted a little that gives the BMW a more powerful look on the whole.

A number of interior changes have been made as well. The car has been given a multifunction instrument display, double stitching on the boards and dash. The steering wheel has been upgraded as well which has gotten pretty sporty in nature.

The suspension of BMW 4 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe have been revised as well. It has gotten stiffer and will allow the handling to become sportier.

There will be a number of variants and engine options available in the cars of the series. The power output of the BMW 4 Series engine will range from 135bhp to 313bhp.

Other than this CO2 emission has been taken down to a newer and lower level. While the cars have been given a new kind of navigation system as well.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

