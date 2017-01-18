2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Ford just unveiled its latest Ford Mustang for the year 2018 and they have unveiled it with a great cause for sure. They launched the vehicle by inviting Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock to give away the first car as a present to an injured veteran.

The American combat vet Marlene Rodriquez is one of the very first women who has won the Purple Heart. This is the honor that is given to the vets who have died or injured in the field of war. The vet returned to America after serving three times in Iraq war, when she no longer was able to participate after her war injuries.

A video was launched on YouTube recently that showcased the whole event. The video started with Dwayne appearing on the window for the first time and announcing that Rodriguez was a fan of him and he was meeting her for the first time. He also mentioned that Ford will like to offer something special to honor the vet’s sacrifice in the line of duty.

The vet mentioned in the video survived two roadside explosions, a fire fight and had to leave the army due to a traumatic brain injury. She also appeared in the video and talked about her experiences out there.

She said that she was extremely proud for getting the Purple Heart due to her services and was really sad for the people she lost in the fighting. While she was talking in the video, Dwayne just popped into the video and surprised her with two premier tickets to his upcoming movie Baywatch. Along with that he surprised she with a mile high prize named 2018 Ford Mustang.