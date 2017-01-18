 
 

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease With 80% Accuracy

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 7:53pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) program that can predict when patients with serious heart disorders will die with an 80% accuracy rate. Researchers at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS) believe that the software will allow doctors to determine how aggressive treatment needs to be in some cases of pulmonary hypertension.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Pulmonary hypertension is a rare disorder of the blood vessels in which the heart's arteries harden, making them less efficient at pumping blood to lungs. If left untreated, the disease can cause fatal heart failure. It is an incurable condition that gets worse over time with 1/3 of patients dying within five years of diagnosis. 

The researchers assessed the outlook of 250 patients based on blood tests and MRI scans of their hearts. It then used the data to create a 3D model of each heart and, when combined with the health records of other patients, allowed the AI to learn the characteristics that indicate a fatal heart failure within five years.

The scientists claim that the software is accurate around 80% of the time. They were able to analyze patients in seconds, which will dramatically reduce the time it takes doctors to identify those who are at risk.

Dr. Declan O'Regan, one the lead researchers from LMS, said: "This is the first time computers have interpreted heart scans to accurately predict how long patients will live. It could transform the way doctors treat heart patients. A doctor equipped with this new cardiac imaging approach would therefore be able to make more informed judgements about outcome than if they were relying only on current ways to investigate patient data."

The hope is that they can now field-test the technology in hospitals in London to verify the data obtained from the hospitals, according to the report in Radiology.

Tim Dawes, who developed the algorithms for LMS's machine learning software, said: "We would like to develop the technology so it can be used in many heart conditions to complement how doctors interpret the results of medical tests. The goal is to see if better predictions can guide treatment to help people to live longer."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

29 minutes ago

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

6 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

These Two Pulsars Tails Offer Geometry Lessons to Astronomers

These Two Pulsars Tails Offer Geometry Lessons to Astronomers

6 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots New Meteorite on Mars Surface

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots New Meteorite on Mars Surface

6 hours ago, 1:09pm CST

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

6 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

6 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Google Maps Now Gives Parking Reports

Google Maps Now Gives Parking Reports

6 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

New Gmail Scam Impacts Millions

New Gmail Scam Impacts Millions

6 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean&#039;s Eight’s Cast

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage Joins Ocean's Eight’s Cast

7 hours ago, 12:25pm CST

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

How Fruit Flies Select Mates

7 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

8 hours ago, 11:48am CST

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

8 hours ago, 11:31am CST

Emojis, Emoticons now Conveying Messages on Facebook

Emojis, Emoticons now Conveying Messages on Facebook

8 hours ago, 11:07am CST

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

Idina Menzel Announces Dates for her 2017 World Tour

8 hours ago, 10:55am CST

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

Heart Drug Successfully Treats Rare Cancer in Europe

9 hours ago, 10:50am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

29 minutes ago

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

6 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

These Two Pulsars Tails Offer Geometry Lessons to Astronomers

These Two Pulsars Tails Offer Geometry Lessons to Astronomers

6 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots New Meteorite on Mars Surface

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots New Meteorite on Mars Surface

6 hours ago, 1:09pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

25% of People Can &quot;Hear&quot; Light

25% of People Can "Hear" Light

29 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

2018 Ford Mustang Unveiled by Dwayne The Rock Johnson

6 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

BMW 4 Series Refreshed for 2017

6 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

Ministrokes May Lead to Dementia

6 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.