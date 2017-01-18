AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) program that can predict when patients with serious heart disorders will die with an 80% accuracy rate. Researchers at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS) believe that the software will allow doctors to determine how aggressive treatment needs to be in some cases of pulmonary hypertension.

Pulmonary hypertension is a rare disorder of the blood vessels in which the heart's arteries harden, making them less efficient at pumping blood to lungs. If left untreated, the disease can cause fatal heart failure. It is an incurable condition that gets worse over time with 1/3 of patients dying within five years of diagnosis.

The researchers assessed the outlook of 250 patients based on blood tests and MRI scans of their hearts. It then used the data to create a 3D model of each heart and, when combined with the health records of other patients, allowed the AI to learn the characteristics that indicate a fatal heart failure within five years.

The scientists claim that the software is accurate around 80% of the time. They were able to analyze patients in seconds, which will dramatically reduce the time it takes doctors to identify those who are at risk.

Dr. Declan O'Regan, one the lead researchers from LMS, said: "This is the first time computers have interpreted heart scans to accurately predict how long patients will live. It could transform the way doctors treat heart patients. A doctor equipped with this new cardiac imaging approach would therefore be able to make more informed judgements about outcome than if they were relying only on current ways to investigate patient data."

The hope is that they can now field-test the technology in hospitals in London to verify the data obtained from the hospitals, according to the report in Radiology.

Tim Dawes, who developed the algorithms for LMS's machine learning software, said: "We would like to develop the technology so it can be used in many heart conditions to complement how doctors interpret the results of medical tests. The goal is to see if better predictions can guide treatment to help people to live longer."