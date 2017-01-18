 
 

Snowden Granted Two More Years In Russia

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 8:27pm CST

 

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Edward Snowden's leave to stay in Russia has been extended until 2020, according to CNN and Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Snowden is a former US National Security Agency contractor who has been in Russia since June 2013, seeking asylum after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media.

On Tuesday, Zakharova announced an extension in a Facebook post that criticized former CIA director Michael Morell for his opinion piece suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the US as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump.

Snowden settled in Moscow after first going to Hong Kong. The Russian government granted him asylum soon after.

Snowden received a 3-year extension in August 2014 but this extension wasn't due until later this year.

In the final weeks of the Obama administration, the time when the sitting president will pardon people, more than a million supporters have petitioned the White House to pardon Snowden. However, the White House has said that Snowden didn't submit the official documents for clemency. He is accused of theft of government property and espionage.

On Tuesday, Snowden did thank President Obama in a tweet for his decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who stole and posted 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.

