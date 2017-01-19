Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

South Korean car maker Hyundai ran the best Super Bowl commercial last year. The Hyundai Super Bowl ad titled "First Date" starring Kevin Hart topped the USA Today Ad Meter ranking. This year Hyundai has planned something very different for the Super Bowl.

Hyundai will film a 90-second documentary during the game that will capture some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments. The spot will run in the “post-gun” slot, the first commercial break that immediately follows the conclusion of the game and just before the trophy ceremony.

Hyundai has hired renowned director Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, among many others), Film 45 and Pony Show Entertainment to shoot, edit and produce the 90-second documentary in real time. Peter Berg also directed the successful Hyundai's Super Bowl 50 ad mentioned above.

Leading into the Super Bowl, Hyundai will release two teasers during the AFC and NFC Championship weekend, featuring NFL Legends Joe Montana and Mike Singletary that will begin to hint at Hyundai’s program.

“Super Bowl is the biggest day in advertising and following our incredibly successful 2016, we wanted to push the creativity and storytelling even further,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Our brand commitment is to make things ‘better’ and we are going to give some deserving fans an experience they will never forget. Peter Berg and his team will be capturing it live during the game and we can think of no one better to tell what will be an amazing story.”

Hyundai is a long-time Super Bowl advertiser and 2017 will mark the ninth time in the last 10 years that it has participated in the game. The Super Bowl creative is under development by Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN Worldwide, Huntington Beach, Calif., which created three of the top six commercials for the 2016 USA Today Ad Meter for Hyundai.

Hyundai’s Super Bowl marketing program will also include an on-site activation in Houston at Super Bowl Live. The Hyundai space will include an opportunity for fans to interact with Hyundai vehicles and learn about its history of innovation, the overall theme of Super Bowl Live.

Put on by the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, Super Bowl Live is a free-to-the-public nine day fan festival that will feature live music, entertainment, and sponsor activations for fans to enjoy. Advantage International will be managing the activations on behalf of Hyundai.

Hyundai is in its second year as an official NFL sponsor and is the official car and SUV of the league. It also has relationships with six teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 commercial sounds like an ambitious concept, the result is questionable. It certainly does not sound that it the Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 commercial will be as funny as their USA Today Ad Meter winning commercial.

