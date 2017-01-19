Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run has been quite the phenomenon for Nintendo. The game racked up 40 million downloads in only four days. To make that number even more impressive, when the game launched it was only offered on the iOS platform leaving Android gamers out in the dark. If you are one of those many Android gamers upset at being left out, Nintendo has some news for us.

Super Mario Run will be landing on Android in March. There is no exact launch date given for that launch. If you want to know as soon as the game is available you can pre-register on Google Play and get notification when the game launches. Pre-registration can be completed here.

One of the things that made many iOS gamers very angry was the price for Super Mario Run. At a time when most top tier mobile games are a few bucks, Nintendo priced Super Mario Run at $10 on iOS. The first few levels of the game were free, but to travel all the worlds you had to pony up the ten spot.

The upside to that was it meant you got the whole game and didn't need to make in-app purchases as you do in Pokemon Go. Nintendo has also added some game modes to keep iOS gamers interested. Considering that many Android users have never had the opportunity to play the game, this could be another massive launch for Nintendo. The gaming firm hasn't revealed just how many of those 40 million early downloads were paying customers. With no in-app purchases, Nintendo makes nothing if the gamers decide not to buy after the free worlds are finished.