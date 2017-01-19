 
 

Super Mario Run Sprints To Android In March

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:22am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March
 

Android gamers finally get to play in March

Super Mario Run has been quite the phenomenon for Nintendo. The game racked up 40 million downloads in only four days. To make that number even more impressive, when the game launched it was only offered on the iOS platform leaving Android gamers out in the dark. If you are one of those many Android gamers upset at being left out, Nintendo has some news for us.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Super Mario Run will be landing on Android in March. There is no exact launch date given for that launch. If you want to know as soon as the game is available you can pre-register on Google Play and get notification when the game launches. Pre-registration can be completed here.

One of the things that made many iOS gamers very angry was the price for Super Mario Run. At a time when most top tier mobile games are a few bucks, Nintendo priced Super Mario Run at $10 on iOS. The first few levels of the game were free, but to travel all the worlds you had to pony up the ten spot.

The upside to that was it meant you got the whole game and didn't need to make in-app purchases as you do in Pokemon Go. Nintendo has also added some game modes to keep iOS gamers interested. Considering that many Android users have never had the opportunity to play the game, this could be another massive launch for Nintendo. The gaming firm hasn't revealed just how many of those 40 million early downloads were paying customers. With no in-app purchases, Nintendo makes nothing if the gamers decide not to buy after the free worlds are finished.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

1 day ago, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

1 day ago, 12:38pm CST

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

1 day ago, 11:47am CST

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

2 days ago, 12:18pm CST

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

24 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

1 hour ago

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

1 hour ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

1 hour ago

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

EPA Certifies All 2017 BMW Diesel Cars

2 hours ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Seafloor Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

2 hours ago

Google Acquires Twitter&#039;s Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

Google Acquires Twitter's Mobile App Developer Platform Fabric

3 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

3 hours ago

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Ad To Be Filmed During Super Bowl

4 hours ago

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

How to Mod a NES Classic Edition

4 hours ago

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Gaming

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

1 day ago, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

1 day ago, 12:38pm CST

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

1 day ago, 11:47am CST

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

2 days ago, 12:18pm CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

24 minutes ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

1 hour ago

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

Chevy Bolt EV Goes on Sale Nationwide by September

1 hour ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.