This New iPhone 8 Concept Is Based On All Rumors

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:36am CST

 

The new iPhone 8 concept is totally based on rumors. The rumors include a bezel-less screen, an OLED display, a new Home button, an absolute steel chassis and Pro model addition. Apple has just introduced the iPhone 7 but people are found drooling over the new rumors regarding the iPhone 8.

As per Apple’s iPhone timeline we might see a new iPhone anytime in September. This means we are still eight months away from iPhone’s 10th anniversary and the release of the iPhone 8. However till then you can satisfy yourself with plenty of guesswork. One reason behind the iPhone 8 catching so much attention is that the iPhone 7 has not been up to the customer expectations.

Neverthless many iPhone 8 concepts have emerged lately. As per the reports by Handy Abovergleich we expect the new iPhone 8 to show us some fancy artwork. The core of the new concept is the new camera system, the bezel-less screen and the OLED display. We are not so sure if we will see a heavy camera update especially when Apple just introduced the dual camera system in the iPhone 7 Plus.

However the new concept anticipates this dual camera system to be incorporated in both variants of the iPhone 8. This inclusion will be welcomed by the masses but it might be a problem space wise. Moving on, one thing which is most likely to happen this year is the inclusion of an OLED display. OLED technology has the ability to excel in deep blacks and vibrant colors.

This will be for the first time that Apple chooses to take up this technology in its new phone. Other features of this concept include an iris scanner, a new improved Home button built right under the display and stainless steel chassis. The Po model might feature Apple Pencil Support. Only time will tell if all these rumors are true. We still have to wait till September.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

