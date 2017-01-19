Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

Back during CES 2017 at the beginning of the month Faraday Future debuted its first car that it claims to be planning to produce called the FF91. The car has strange styling, but certainly had some impressive hardware such as a massive 130 kWh battery pack, retractable LiDAR sensor, and an estimated 378 mile driving range.

The company bragged that after the debut of the car it had racked up about 64,000 reservations for the car. I would wager that the vast majority of those people had no idea what to expect on price, because that price hasn't been announced. Rumors had suggested that the car might sell for somewhere in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.

I think that it would be hard for a company to grab 64,000 reservations with the troubles Faraday has had if the vast majority of those people had an inkling the car would cost much more than a well equipped Tesla Model S. Even if those folks knew the price could be as high as $200,000, the reality is the car is likely to cost much more than that.

Faraday Future CEO Jia Yueting has recently stated in an interview that the FF91 would cost less than 2 million Chinese Yuan. That price works out to $290,000. That would mean the car is $90,000 more expensive than the wildest expectations of those who reserved one. Before the price tag is even a concern for the company it has a minefield to wade through to get the cars to production.

The company has to build their Las Vegas factory, which has seen production delayed due to unpaid bills. The CEO maintains that the FF91 will come to market in 2018, that seems impossible considering the factory to build the cars isn't even built.