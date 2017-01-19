 
 

Aging Accelerates Due To 10 Hours Of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 6:13am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity
Getty Images
 

Excessive sitting (more than 0 hours daily) and less active life increases biological age in women

New research shows that elderly women sitting consistently for 10 hrs.get cells that are 8 years older than active women. Researchers conducted this research at University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, on January 18.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The study observed that elderly women who sit more than 10 hrs. without any physical activity have short telomeres, the small caps existing on the ends of DNA, resembling the plastic tops of shoe laces that prevent chromosomes from damage.

When a cell gets old, its telomeres also gets shorter, and certain factors, like health, obesity, and smoking also enhance the process. Short telomeres cause cardiovascular disease, cancers or diabetes.

The cells get older faster in sedentary lifestyle, because both biological and chronological ages don’t match with each other, explained by Aladdin Shadyab, PhD, lead author of the study with the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

The research team was the first one to measure a link between sedentary time and exercises that affect aging biomarker.

The study included 1500 elderly women between 64 to 95 years old. The study also investigated chronic diseases in women with postmenopause. Women completed the questionnaires and were asked to wear accelerometer on their right hip for seven days during sleeping and waking to observe their movements.

The research team found that women who sat longer, but also did 30 minutes exercise daily did not develop shorter telomeres. Exercise benefits start from very young age, and it should remain a part of our life even in 80s, said Shadyab.

The research team will also study in future, the effect of exercise on telomeres in youngsters and also in men.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

35 minutes ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2 hours ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Seafloor Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

3 hours ago

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

10 hours ago

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

11 minutes ago

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

11 minutes ago

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

26 minutes ago

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

30 minutes ago

LG G6 tipped to bring Google Assistant to the party

LG G6 tipped to bring Google Assistant to the party

32 minutes ago

This New iPhone 8 Concept Is Based On All Rumors

This New iPhone 8 Concept Is Based On All Rumors

37 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

42 minutes ago

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

High-performance Game Mode Is Coming To Windows 10

48 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

51 minutes ago

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

Hyjax powers your gadgets from any 8-24V battery

1 hour ago

The Best Gadgets of 2017

The Best Gadgets of 2017

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

35 minutes ago

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2016 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

2 hours ago

Gigantic Ocean Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

Gigantic Seafloor Valleys Discovered Beneath West Antarctica Glaciers

3 hours ago

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

AI Can Predict Death From Heart Disease with 80% Accuracy

10 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

11 minutes ago

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

11 minutes ago

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

26 minutes ago

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.