 
 

HTC Vive Launches VR For Impact Program

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 6:20am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

HTC Vive launches VR for Impact Program
 

Program is funded with $10 million

HTC Vive has announced a new program at the World Economic Forum called VR for Impact. The program is funded with $10 million and is intended to drive VR content can technologies that will create positive impact and change in support of the US Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. HTC Vive will fund and support content and tech to create what the company calls "powerful experiences to transform our world."

"The potential for Virtual Reality to help us learn, understand, and transform the world is limitless. VR for Impact is a challenge to the VR community and content developers across the globe to help drive awareness and to solve the biggest challenges of mankind," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO, HTC. "HTC Vive will fund the best ideas using Virtual Reality that truly drive awareness and positive change in our world. We encourage all players in the VR eco-system to join as only together can we drive real impact."

"HTC is a pioneer in recognizing the work the UN has done to promote social change through virtual reality," said Gabo Arora, Creator of the UN's VR Initiative and Creative Advisor to the World Food Programme. "The Vive's room-scale VR capability can be a powerful tool for immersive storytelling, education and training; their support will empower more people to affect global change, give voices to the most vulnerable and provide access to new possibilities for the most marginalized."

"There are millions of untold stories in every crisis, especially on the front lines where much of our work takes place," said Corinne Woods, Director of Communications for the World Food Program. "HTC's support of new ways to tell important stories, and help in shaping innovation for the UN's sustainable development agenda, will build on the impact of our work and take it in new and exciting directions."

