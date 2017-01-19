2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

The small sized SUV named 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X has been reveled and will serve as a soft roader line up addition in the family of cars. The car has similar features like that of Mokka X. the 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X will allow the driver a front wheel drive and is targeted to go for the families. However the Mokka X is available in four wheel drive.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X is supposed to rival vehicles in market such as Peugeot 2008 and Renault Captur. It is supposed to arrive in dealerships by June and will go on sale in the region in the same month too. It is expected that it will have less price than that of Mokka X which is priced from £17,590, according to AutoCar.

The Crossland X has a lot of thing in coming with Peugeot 2008 such as it has a lot of parts borrowed from it. It is expected that these two will share a range of turbo charged petrol and diesel engines. These engines might come between the ranges of 1.2 liter to 2.0 liters. The average output received from these engines is supposed to be around 178bhp. The SUV will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X is going to be smaller than that of Mokka X but will surely provide a wide interior. Its battery functionality will be better too. Its boot space will be around 520 liters making it a good spaced SUV. The SUV will come with a 180 degrees panoramic rear view camera along with features like forward collision alerts, lane keeping assistant and sign recognition.