 
 

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo Of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 7:02am CST

 

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing
Credit: SpaceX via The Verge
 

Space X captured awesome photo of Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX published a new photo recently that was a blend of preparation, editing, luck and decision making. The photo is about a 14 story tall Falcon 9 rocket before it landed on the sea barge. Space X captured the landing with high resolution camera. The moment was very important as the rocket was in front of cameras view of the sun.

The rocket seems to be surrounded by a halo of light, as the sunlight was blocked by rockets legs that created shadow on the ship’s deck. Viewers can check these dramatic photographs online.

The photo shows a post processing, but naturally it took several movements. It shows rocket separating from the source to the space. The droneship positioned itself against the ocean waves till the rocket descended. It all happened when the sun was moving due to earth’s rotation.

However, rocket’s photo was captured after some preparation, because the EXIF data shows how it was captured by Canon 6D with 1/2500th, according The Verge.

The technique is not new as it had been used while capturing the rockets, because you can’t be near engines while it’s landing or taking off. So, the photographer has to be ina right position so the camera can take the right photo.

Though,SpaceX  had took such photos before by coming close to the rocket, but the recent photo shows it has used all factors for the first time. The company also published other photos of same landing event after some time, when the rocket was backlit, and not much dramatic. Well editing, preparation and good luck brings   best photographs.

The company officials are hopeful that they will take several such dramatic photos of rockets in future. Space lovers can watch these photos online.

