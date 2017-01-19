Will & Grace Returning To NBC For 10 Episodes

NBC can’t deny that the whole world was talking about a revival of their hit sitcom comedy Will & Grace when the cast reunited to portray their roles once more for a brief internet-only video last September.

The cast had come together to urge the masses to vote and talk about the Republican candidate Donald Trump who later became the President-elect.

Originally not the intention of the video that they made and the result of the elections might not have been in their favor but the one good thing to come out of the show is that NBC decided for a revival of the show for 10 episodes.

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said the conversations about a possible revival began shortly after the secret reunion was shot back in September.

NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said while confirming the show’s revival that they were thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back. He said that they were glad that this groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary -- all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture -- is coming back where it belongs.

The original cast of the show including, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all set to return. More than that, the behind the camera crew is also set to return for the revival season including, Original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will also return to act as showrunners and executive producers.

Director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the original series, will direct once again and executive produce. The ten-episode revival is set to premiere during NBC’s 2017-18 season.