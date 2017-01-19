 
 

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 7:11am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified
In this photo provided by Jen Guyton, one of the mysterious "fairy circles" in the Namib desert that dot the area with circular barren patches. Scientists have come up with a complex theory involving termites and plants to explain what's happening. Photo Credit: Jen Guyton via Phys.org
  • Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified
 

Namibian fairy circles were a strange source of legends and mythology. Yet now they have finally been demystified once and for all.

There are many enigmatic fairy circles that mark the landscape of the desert region in Southern Africa. They were the source of much myth and legend but now it has been clearly shown that they exist due to a natural reason.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The appearance of these large circles on land had puzzled the local natives and experts alike for many years. While inside them, nothing grew, outside them, there was growth. Similar circles have been found in Australia too. 

Fairies and fire-breathing dragons were the likely explanation for many easily-duped individuals and agencies. Yet as Occam’s Razor shows, the actual explanation is one that will be known via its simplicity and obviousness.

It will not need to be very interesting. Via computer simulations, scientists saw that a complex pattern of plants and animals in synch gave rise to these fairy circles. It is a case of simple and elegant geometry on an earthly level, according to Phys.org.

Now we know that termites are considered to create these fairy circles. Their colonies are to blame for the sterile soil within the ambit of the circles. The plants on the edges are those which had complex root systems that allowed them to survive despite the sparse drought-like conditions. 

Calling these fairy circles the “footprints of the gods” as the locals do may serve spiritual purposes, but has no basis in scientific fact. The actual thing which occurs is that the termites eat away at the roots of the plants thus producing the round patches of simple soil.

The plants yearned for water in the desert’s context. Where they managed to eke out an existence, they thrived which was of course on the outer edges of the circles. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

1 hour ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

1 hour ago

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

1 hour ago

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

1 hour ago

Will &amp; Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

Will & Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

1 hour ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

1 hour ago

HTC Vive launches VR for Impact Program

HTC Vive launches VR for Impact Program

1 hour ago

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

2 hours ago

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

2 hours ago

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Concept Works Great With A Curved Display And Ceramic Body

2 hours ago

LG G6 tipped to bring Google Assistant to the party

LG G6 tipped to bring Google Assistant to the party

2 hours ago

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

Sixty Percent of Primates Threatened With Extinction

2 hours ago

This New iPhone 8 Concept Is Based On All Rumors

This New iPhone 8 Concept Is Based On All Rumors

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

Samsung Galaxy 8 Will Be Priced At 850 Euros

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

1 hour ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

1 hour ago

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

1 hour ago

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Will &amp; Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

Will & Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

1 hour ago

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

1 hour ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

1 hour ago

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.