 
 

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered By Walmart And Sam's Club

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 10:06am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club
 

The Super Bowl LI is on February 5. Time is running out quickly to save on a new TV in Super Bowl TV sales.

Super Bowl 2017 is on Sunday February 5. Fox will broadcast the biggest TV event of the year. The last four teams are set in the Playoffs. The fans of the Steelers, Patriots, Packers and Falcons can still hope that their team makes it to the Big Game. The AFC and NFC championships take place on January 22. The Conference Championship is already a reason enough to get a new TV.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Walmart and Sam's Club have launched Super Bowl 2017 TV sales featuring bargain big screen TVs. Our earlier report focused on Super Bowl TV deals on higher-end 4K TV and the ultimate 75-inch Super Bowl TV deal from Sony, that's blowing away your friends.

The Sam's Club warehouse offers big discounts on Vizio SmartCast UHD TVs and Audio systems online at samsclub.com. A 50-inch VIZIO E50-D1 SmartCast HDTV w/ Chromecast built-in is on sale for $398. Walmart offers a 55-inch Vizio D55n-E2 1080p 60Hz LED HDTV for $378.

Walmart.com also offers a bargain deal on a 4K LG TV. The 55-inch LG 55UH6090 4K Ultra HD 2160p 120Hz LED Smart HDTV is on sale for $598. The low price is only shown in the cart. Walmart does not stop there. The 55-inch JVC LT-55UE76 4K Ultra HD 2160p 60Hz LED LCD HDTV is selling for under $350.

Amazon's bargain 55-inch 4K TV deal is a $449.99 TCL 55US5800 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV. Find more Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

32 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

48 minutes ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

49 minutes ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

8 hours ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

2 hours ago

Will &amp; Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

Will & Grace Returning to NBC for 10 Episodes

3 hours ago

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

Tiny Moon Daphnis Makes Waves in Saturn’s Rings

3 hours ago

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

SpaceX Shares This Amazing Photo of Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

3 hours ago

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

Soft Robotic Sleeve Helps the Failing Heart Beat

3 hours ago

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X Unveiled

3 hours ago

HTC Vive launches VR for Impact Program

HTC Vive launches VR for Impact Program

3 hours ago

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

Aging Accelerates due to 10 Hours of Daily Sitting With Low Physical Activity

3 hours ago

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

This Might Be our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

4 hours ago

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

Faraday Future FF91 May Cost $300,000

4 hours ago

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Dendrobium Electric Hypercar Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Super Bowl

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

32 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

48 minutes ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

49 minutes ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

8 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

Persil ProClean Super Bowl LI Commercial Announced

32 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

48 minutes ago

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

49 minutes ago

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

Namibian Fairy Circles Finally Demystified

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.