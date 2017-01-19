Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered By Walmart And Sam's Club

Super Bowl 2017 is on Sunday February 5. Fox will broadcast the biggest TV event of the year. The last four teams are set in the Playoffs. The fans of the Steelers, Patriots, Packers and Falcons can still hope that their team makes it to the Big Game. The AFC and NFC championships take place on January 22. The Conference Championship is already a reason enough to get a new TV.

Walmart and Sam's Club have launched Super Bowl 2017 TV sales featuring bargain big screen TVs. Our earlier report focused on Super Bowl TV deals on higher-end 4K TV and the ultimate 75-inch Super Bowl TV deal from Sony, that's blowing away your friends.

The Sam's Club warehouse offers big discounts on Vizio SmartCast UHD TVs and Audio systems online at samsclub.com. A 50-inch VIZIO E50-D1 SmartCast HDTV w/ Chromecast built-in is on sale for $398. Walmart offers a 55-inch Vizio D55n-E2 1080p 60Hz LED HDTV for $378.

Walmart.com also offers a bargain deal on a 4K LG TV. The 55-inch LG 55UH6090 4K Ultra HD 2160p 120Hz LED Smart HDTV is on sale for $598. The low price is only shown in the cart. Walmart does not stop there. The 55-inch JVC LT-55UE76 4K Ultra HD 2160p 60Hz LED LCD HDTV is selling for under $350.

Amazon's bargain 55-inch 4K TV deal is a $449.99 TCL 55US5800 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV. Find more Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.