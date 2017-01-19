Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

It looks like Apple is all set to release the Apple Pencil 2. As per the latest rumors the release date is set for spring. Apple Pencil may not seem to be the most exciting thing Apple sells but this accessory holds great significance for iPad Pro users. The Apple Pencil facilitates writing and drawing with utmost accuracy on both the versions of the Pro iPads which was previously not possible with non-Pro iPads.

It is now rumored that Apple has actually revised the accessory for the very first time. It is anticipated that the Apple Pencil 2 will be released with the new iPad Pros. Three new models are rumored to be coming through as soon as March 2017. Not much is known about the Apple Pencil and the three iPad Models but there are certainly many things Apple could improve with.

One of the main demand of customers would be the availability of an option to attach the Apple Pencil 2 with the iPad Pro itself. Many patent applications have been registered in the past in which Apple laid out plans for the Apple Pencil to include a built in magnet. This magnet would allow the accessory to be attached to the iPad Pro.

Other non physical changes may ask for increased responsiveness and accuracy. With little information as to what Apple as planned with the Apple pencil. This is the first time the Apple Pencil is being revised. It will be quite a treat to see what the upgrade brings for us.