 
 

IPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 10:48am CST

 

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display
 

Almost all the Apple fans know that 2017 is the iPhone 10th anniversary year. The company is adamant to celebrate this event in style. This year we will be seeing not only the usual ‘two’ but will welcome three iPhones which will be the best iPhones released till date.

The Analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and company has released a research note to investors. In this report he mentions that Apple is planning to release an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as well as an additional ‘iPhone X’ in the line up this year. This iPhone is predicted to be known as iPhone 8.

As per Acuri’s assumptions this iPhone 8 will be even larger than the iPhone 7S Plus. It will feature a 5.8 inch OLED display and will most probably have a curved display as you usually observe in the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Due to supply limitations the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will continue with the LCD screens.

The iPhone 8 is also said to exhibit an invisible button arrangement. The Touch Id system will be directly integrated in to the screen. However the smaller yields for the required parts may be a source of problem for Apple especially when producing iPhone 8 handsets in the numbers Apple requires.

The new iPhones are not expected to hit the market before late 2017. The design needs to be finalized a long time before the product is announced to the world so that manufacturing can begin on time.

