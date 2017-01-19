Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Brands, the makers of Bai, Bai Bubbles and Antiwater, today announced that it will be running a Super Bowl 2017 commercial with Justin Timberlake, the brand’s Chief Flavor Officer, and a surprise special guest during the 2017 Big Game. We could imagine that the special guest is Jessica Biel, wife of Timberlake. The are a great couple and able to reach together a very broad consumer base.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The 30 second spot, airing Sunday, February 5, 2017 on FOX, was developed by the Bai in-house creative team led by Chief Creative Officer Chad Portas.

Bai aired its first Big Game ad, a regional spot titled Horse Whisperer, in Super Bowl 50. This past November Dr Pepper Snapple Group agreed to acquire the company for $1.7 billion.

“When we saw the impact that last year’s commercial had on our brand awareness and engagement, we knew we had to do something again, but on a national stage,” said Ben Weiss, Founder and CEO of Bai.

“Fortunately, we were able to turn to our Chief Flavor Officer who played an integral role in the development of this spot. Justin has been working closely with our team on several new projects and we are excited to see them all come to life in 2017. This is just the beginning,” adds Weiss.

Bai announced its partnership with the award winning actor and musician in November 2016. As part of his role, Timberlake is involved with new flavor innovation, product launches, marketing campaigns and digital content, among other initiatives.

Founded by Weiss in 2009, Bai delivers refreshing, flavorful beverages with better-for-you ingredients. Both Bai and Bai Bubbles offer fresh fruit flavor and antioxidants with no artificial sweeteners and only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Bai Antiwater offers antioxidants in the form of a super-purified bottled water. Bai is now the fastest growing brand in the enhanced water category.

Justin Timberlake is a big deal as celebrity. The Bai Super Bowl 2017 ad is one to watch out for.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.