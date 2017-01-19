 
 

Solar Storm Blackout Can Cost $40 Billion Daily

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 8:35pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 19 2017, 8:38pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Solar storm-induced electricity blackouts could cost more than $40 billion to the US economy daily, a new study has found.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The team of researchers, including those from University of Cambridge and University of Cape Town, found that during the most extreme blackout scenario, affecting 66 per cent of the US population, the daily domestic economic loss could total $41.5 billion, with an additional $7 billion loss through the international supply chain.

"On average, the direct economic cost incurred from disruption to electricity represents only 49 per cent of the total potential macroeconomic cost," the study noted.

Some researchers believe that outages would last only hours or a few days because electrical collapse of the transmission system would protect electricity generating facilities, while others fear blackouts could last weeks or months because those transmission networks could in fact be knocked out and need replacement.

"It was surprising that there had been a lack of transparent research into these direct and indirect costs, given the uncertainty surrounding the vulnerability of electrical infrastructure to solar incidents," said Edward Oughton from University of Cambridge.

Manufacturing sector in the US is the most affected by solar-induced blackouts, followed by government, finance and insurance, and property.

"If only extreme northern states are affected, with eight per cent of the US population, the economic loss per day could reach $6.2 billion supplemented by an international supply chain loss of $0.8 billion," added the paper published in the journal Space Weather.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

2 hours ago

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

2 hours ago, 5:58pm CST

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

2 hours ago, 5:43pm CST

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

3 hours ago, 5:32pm CST

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

2 hours ago

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

2 hours ago, 5:52pm CST

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

2 hours ago, 5:46pm CST

Super Bowl 51 Hyundai Ad will be Flimed Live During Game

Super Bowl 51 Hyundai Ad will be Flimed Live During Game

2 hours ago, 5:40pm CST

Most Expensive Home in the US Up for Sale

Most Expensive Home in the US Up for Sale

3 hours ago, 4:53pm CST

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

3 hours ago, 4:44pm CST

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

4 hours ago, 3:44pm CST

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

4 hours ago, 3:43pm CST

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

5 hours ago, 3:33pm CST

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

5 hours ago, 3:21pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

2 hours ago

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

2 hours ago, 5:58pm CST

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

2 hours ago, 5:43pm CST

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

3 hours ago, 5:32pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

2 hours ago

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

2 hours ago

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

2 hours ago

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

2 hours ago, 5:58pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.