Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

Intolerance and religious extremism are major threats to global security, Admiral Michelle Howard, Commander of the US Naval Forces Europe and Africa, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the second Raisina Dialogue here, she also said strong multilateral forums are needed to mitigate threats arising from contested spaces, and NATO is a "model" for multilateralim.

"Intolerance and religious extremism are major threats to global security when growing interconnectedness is changing the global security. NATO will continue to defend democratic ethos" and supports "open societies", she said.

As a multilateral actor for collective defence, the 28-member NATO is a model for multilateralism, she said while delivering the keynote address on the third day of the event here.

It was organised by Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs.

"NATO also engages several countries in cooperative dialogue and this is a perfect concept of collective defence. Building partnerships should form the New Normal," Admiral Howard said.

Pointing out the shift in America's trade across the Atlantic and the Pacific, the Admiral said this is also shaping the dynamics of global trade.

She said NATO's engagement with the EU is "at the heart of Europe's security" and engagement with African Union is "promising and fruitful".

Responding to a question, Howard said NATO and EU have been "synchronising their activities and sharing logistics support."

More than 250 participants from 65 countries are taking part in this year's three-day Dialogue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.