Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

The Emoji Movie just added major credit to its voice-over cast and we are all surprised by the choice. The British actor we all know, a knight and one of the most riveted Shakespearean actor in the world, Sir Patrick Stewart.

As announced by the movie’s official Twitter page, Sir Patrick Stewart has joined the cast of the Emoji Movie. Now we all know that the actors will be voicing the different emojis in the movie.

The main character Gene who is the son of Meh emoji, Gene is voiced by Steven Wright. Other main characters include Hi-5 emoji voiced by James Corden and Jailbreak emoji voiced by Ilana Glazer. So we wonder what emoji Sir Patrick Stewart will be rendering his voice to.

We have already heard him in the teaser trailer that was released in December. For a very short while in the end when his emoji urged the cone emoji to finish the sentence. If you have not watched the trailer yet and you are still wondering, Sir Patrick Stewart is voicing the Poo emoji.

Somewhat a controversial emoji all along, as many people sometimes think it is chocolate, we hope that the confusion will be addressed in the movie and Sir Patrick Stewart’s sarcasm will bring another layer to this emoji related project which no one saw hope in when it was announced.

The tweet regarding Sir Patrick Stewart also announced that other than him, Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph was joining the cast as Smiler, along with Jennifer Coolidge as Gene’s mother, Mary Meh, and Jake T. Austin as Alex.

So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

The Emoji Movie, introduces a secret world inside smartphones’ messaging apps called Textopolis, a bustling city where all emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. The movie is set to released on August 4.