 
 

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 3:43pm CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. When he does, he will inherit the nation's secrets, its power, and the responsibility of the office. Even scarier, he will also inherit a second Twitter account.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Starting from swear-in on Friday, @POTUS, the official Twitter account for the sitting President that was created by The White House, will change from Barack Obama's team to the Trump administration. Included in the exchange will be the 13.6 million followers that @POTUS has amassed.

This means that if you currently follow @POTUS under the Obama administration, you will continue to follow it under the Trump administration. You will see tweets from Trump unless you unfollow him. Note that while President Obama's tweets will be archived, the account will be wiped clean for a fresh start.

According to Recode, Twitter will automatically follow a new account for you, @POTUS44, where Obama's tweets will live. The same process will take place for other accounts, including @FLOTUS (First Lady Michelle Obama) and @WhiteHouse. 

We know that the account will change hands, but we don't know how or if Trump will even use the @POTUS account. Trump himself has suggested that he would use his personal account, with more than 20 million followers, @realDonaldTrump.

President Obama had two accounts as well, though he mostly used @BarackObama during the campaign whereas he used @POTUS for policy. Still, both accounts were polished.

Trump, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have that polished finishing like Obama had, so it is hard to know where the accounts will go from here. He hasn't backed away from calling people out and engaging in "twitter wars" since his win, so there is no saying that he'd do that now.

Still, some are concerned about the integrity of the account.

Twitter hasn't opened up about any additional security features, but they have provided tips to the accounts.

The transition of accounts will take place Friday but transferring all of the @POTUS followers to @POTUS44 may not happen instantly, a company spokesperson said.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

15 hours ago

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

19 hours ago

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

1 day ago, 5:59pm CST

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

3 days ago, 12:54am CST

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

9 minutes ago

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

21 minutes ago

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

28 minutes ago

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

1 hour ago

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Your Food

Surprising Health Benefits of Chewing Food

1 hour ago

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam&#039;s Club

Bargain Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals Offered by Walmart and Sam's Club

3 hours ago

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

Sediments from Ancient Lake Reveals the Impact of Climate Change on Early Jurassic Period

3 hours ago

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

Bai Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Justin Timberlake

4 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

iPhone 8 Will Feature A 5.8 Inch Wraparound OLED Display

4 hours ago

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

Latest Rumor States Apple Pencil 2 Is Due To Release in Spring

5 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 stars Melissa McCarthy

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Political News

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

15 hours ago

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

Snowden Granted Two More Years in Russia

19 hours ago

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning and Many Others

1 day ago, 5:59pm CST

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

3 days ago, 12:54am CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart to Voice the Poo Emoji in the Emoji Movie

9 minutes ago

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

Persistent Infection Leads to Long-Term Immunity Protection

21 minutes ago

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

28 minutes ago

Courtesy of HealthyWage

‘Pay-for-Pounds’ Contests Prompting Workplace Weight Loss

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.