Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. When he does, he will inherit the nation's secrets, its power, and the responsibility of the office. Even scarier, he will also inherit a second Twitter account.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Starting from swear-in on Friday, @POTUS, the official Twitter account for the sitting President that was created by The White House, will change from Barack Obama's team to the Trump administration. Included in the exchange will be the 13.6 million followers that @POTUS has amassed.

This means that if you currently follow @POTUS under the Obama administration, you will continue to follow it under the Trump administration. You will see tweets from Trump unless you unfollow him. Note that while President Obama's tweets will be archived, the account will be wiped clean for a fresh start.

According to Recode, Twitter will automatically follow a new account for you, @POTUS44, where Obama's tweets will live. The same process will take place for other accounts, including @FLOTUS (First Lady Michelle Obama) and @WhiteHouse.

We know that the account will change hands, but we don't know how or if Trump will even use the @POTUS account. Trump himself has suggested that he would use his personal account, with more than 20 million followers, @realDonaldTrump.

President Obama had two accounts as well, though he mostly used @BarackObama during the campaign whereas he used @POTUS for policy. Still, both accounts were polished.

Trump, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have that polished finishing like Obama had, so it is hard to know where the accounts will go from here. He hasn't backed away from calling people out and engaging in "twitter wars" since his win, so there is no saying that he'd do that now.

Still, some are concerned about the integrity of the account.

Twitter hasn't opened up about any additional security features, but they have provided tips to the accounts.

The transition of accounts will take place Friday but transferring all of the @POTUS followers to @POTUS44 may not happen instantly, a company spokesperson said.