Super Bowl 51 Hyundai Ad will be Flimed Live During Game

Super Bowl is an excellent opportunity for the tech industries and motor industries to showcase her new products while the Super Bowl transmission is being played.

A lot of companies work really hard for months in order to come with the best kind of advertisement that can go air on the 30 seconds spots that come during matches.

Hyundai is trying to do some different kind of advertisement today in the fact that they are going to go live in the designated time frame. They are going to present a live ad in the designated 90 seconds spot during the super bowl.

They will be airing a live documentary type that will be aired in the 90 second slot that is called “post-gun”. It is the slot for advertisement that come right after the game ends but is actually before the match ending ceremony.

Hyundai has actually kept the concept of this advertisement under the wraps for now. They have just presented us with a statement that the ad by them will surely showcase some of the best off field moments of the Super Bowl.

A live ad can easily turn into a disaster if not managed properly. Thus we are rooting for the fact that Hyundai’s marketing and creative team will have all things covered to make the ad go smoothly on air. The director of this ad is Peter Berg, according to AutomotiveNews.

Berg will shot, produce and edit this 90 seconds documentary in real time. Hyundai is the official sponsor of NFL and had run two 30 seconds ads in the last season. They had also presented a pre-game ad in the last event too. This year, again we are expecting something better to come forward to.