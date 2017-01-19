 
 

FDA Issues Warning For Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:43pm CST

 

Getty Images
  • FDA issues Precautionary Measures regarding Cream
 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued precautionary measures regarding a cancer cream. Apparently, five canines died from its effects.

The FDA has warned many pet owners and vets that a certain topical cancer ointment is poisonous for dogs. Canines that consumed the product died later on.

This medication goes by the name of Fluorouracil Cream USP 5%, according to Fox News. Even a minutesimal amount of this substance will cause your pet pooch to die. So pet owners ought to be very careful regarding this cream. 

Among some of the other brand names that this cancer cream comes in are: Carac, Effudex and Fluoroplex. One of the dogs broke the tube with its sharp teeth before its owner could snatch it away.

Within the duration of 120 minutes, it was suffering from fits and also showing signs of emesis. It died a dozen hours after the appearance of these symptoms. Another mutt was taken to the vet on an emergency basis when it ingested the cancer cream.

It took several day’s treatment to try and settle its distraught state. Yet even this dog died in the end. It showed a worsening of symptoms and had to actually be administrated the act of mercy killing as a final source of solace from its obvious pain and misery.   

The FDA has warned pet owners to store this cream in a safe and secure place away from the sight of their curious animals.

Even objects and fabrics that bear traces of this cancer cream ought to be cleaned immediately lest the family dog or cat start licking them and fall ill as a result. Even then, if the pet animal consumes this cream, it ought to be rushed to the vet as quickly as possible. 

