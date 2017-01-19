Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

Netflix is moving ahead leaps and bounds with moving content. The streaming network has acquired not only a catalogue of movies that have been already made but it is also currently making original content of its own including movies and TV shows.

One of the original Netflix movies that is set for release in March is the movie The Discovery. Starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford as main character, the trailer gives the audience a lot to think about and look forward to in the movie.

With Only The Lonely by Roy Orbison plays in the background; wesee Jason Segel looking at waves on what we can assume is a ferry boat where he is later seen smiling with Rooney Mara. Rooney looks different in platinum blonde hair.

Upon reaching his destination by ferry, he is led to a big mansion house by another man where Rooney’s character is already smoking a cigarette. They both then start on a journey on a van, driving in turns.

We see Jason’s character in a room with medical equipment where he meets Robert Redford’s character. We see Jason and Rooney holding hands as they lie half asleep on a double-deck bed, they are then sharing a moment on the beach, Robert’s character smiles at something, and he is seen talking to people.

Meanwhile the pleasant music in the background fades to a sharp speaker squeal and we see a room full of people covering their faces with their hands.

Jason walks off looking worried, a machine where the man’s head is covered with wires, Rooney coming out of the water in rewind motion, Robert lying on a machine with a red light, an old man with wires sticking to his head and looking dead, Jason and Rooney hauling a body wrapped in white sheet, Rooney sitting in what looks like an interview with Redford, an array of images, Jason and Rooney looking at each other while soaking wet, a woman brandishing a gun on Redford, a woman in scrambled video feed, a monitor indicating suicide prevention rate, Jason in the same machine with wires sticking on his head followed by glimpses of the characters in different scenes making no clear sense of what’s actually happening until the scene sticks on Jason’s character as he says, “People are just gonna keep killing themselves.” Rooney gives him a look and the title cues in.

The movie is set to release on March 31st.