Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:52pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

The upcoming Model 3 by Tesla has already gotten a huge demand for being the most affordable EV by the company. According to the recent news, the deliveries of first Model 3 cars will start somewhere in the end of year 2017 or in the start of year 2018.

Tesla has received more than 400,000 pre-order bookings for the model from all around the world. The company is working really fast and really hard to meet up the expectation of hundreds of customers for timely delivery.

The company has been making a lot of new plans in order to make the manufacturing process more efficient as well. This is the reason that they moving their manufacturing to Gigafactory. The news has been confirmed by the governor of Nevada as well which means that there is truth in the news.

Governor of Nevada Brain Sandoval said that Tesla is bringing its manufacturing for Model 3 from California to Giga factory. He said in his speech that the company would continue to build the parts such as gearboxes and other electric car parts here.

The new lines are going to be installed at the Gigafactory. Tesla has a 4.9 million square foot battery plant at the place and a building along with Panasonic to share.

According to a news by Fortune, the new deal between states and companies will create a number of jobs. There will be number of 550 jobs that will come after this opportunity.

By moving this whole bulk of manufacturing, Tesla will have more space and time to complete Tesla 3. Tesla managed to deliver 83,992 car in the year 2016 and to make the numbers better by year 2018, the company will have to work more than this.

