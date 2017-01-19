 
 

Over 100 Dolphins Die Due To Mysterious Stranding On Florida Beach

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 5:58pm CST

 

NOAA Fisheries Service
It is a sad fact that over a hundred dolphins died recently due to being stranded enigmatically on a Florida beach.

They were also termed false killer whales. They resembled killer whales in their physiognomies but were actually rare types of dolphins.

After being mysteriously marooned in the mangrove swamps off a Florida beach, these dolphins were found dead for all purposes. As their limp and lifeless carcasses were lying exposed to the elements amidst the mud and dirty water, it was a sad day for environmentalists. 

Yet 72 of them had died due to natural causes. 10 were ultimately administered mercy killing and 13 represented a dark figure. However, even these mysterious thirteen may not be alive anymore.

“For those 13 whales, I wouldn’t be overly optimistic that they’re still alive at this point,” Erin Fougères, a marine mammal biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told Popular Science.

The pod of dolphins was discovered on the 14th of January. They were in an odd spot. Usually these false killer whales tend to haunt waters that are 3000 feet in depth. Yet here they were in shallow territory.

Something was definitely wrong as the surrounding people had guessed by then. A team of experts from the NOAA came to investigate the scene of the stranding. 

In spite of the many efforts of this group, the false killer whales died. The light of life was getting dimmer and dimmer in their bodies. As they expired one after the other, a few of them had to be given euthanasia in order to relieve them of their misery. It was the only sane course of action to follow in such an extreme setting. It is not such a common occurrence in the US to see such precious marine life forms being stranded on the shores. The last time such a tragic event transpired was in 1946 when 835 false killer whales were found dead on the shores of Mar del Plata, Argentina.  

The exact reason behind this extreme act remains at best a mystery. Yet the experts have taken samples of the tissue from the dead bodies to examine in the lab. They will get to the bottom of how and why this death wish of the dolphins occurred. Stranding may be due to the bonds between these marine animals. Since one of these marine life forms ends up not feeling well or sick, it goes to the shore to die. Many other members of the same species follow it in copycat fashion and end up dying too for no other reason than the lure of their own kind. Confusion due to man-made technology is another more solid reason behind this behavior. Scientists are still puzzled as to why normal healthy marine species would engage in such an obviously suicidal act. 

