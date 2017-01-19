 
 

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee By Jerry Seinfeld Moving To Netflix

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 6:05pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will now be available on Netflix
 

The famous Jerry Seinfeld show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffeeis heading to Netflix now

Jerry Seinfeld’s hit and famous show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that has been on air for the last 9 seasons is now moving on Netflix. The show is pretty famous and its moving to Netflix will surely bring much more fame to it.

The news was confirmed by Netflix this Tuesday. The new and 10th season of this show will start at the end of year 2017. The new season will have 24 episodes that will be aired one by one once the show airs at the end of year.

The previous seasons with their all episodes will be available on Netflix as well. People will be able to easily stream them online as well.

The show’s move from cable TV to Netflix is the part of a huge deal between company and season. Netflix which is the world famous movies, series and TV programs streaming site has a number of famous original TV shows such as Orange is the new Black and House of Cards.

Seinfeld is also going to host two stand up shows on Netflix. His moving on to Netflix will surely bring a great number of viewers to the platform thus earning more profit for the company. Netflix however has not revealed nay kind of financial aspects related to the deal or related to this project when it will go on air.

It was rumored last year that Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee might be moving to some other platform due to increasing competition, according to AutoBlog.

The show is an excellent choice for car enthusiasts who want to see cars in a fun show. Shows like Top Gear also moved to Amazon from BBC last year in order to work from a different platform.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

