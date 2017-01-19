Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

The improvement required in the time taken by rechargeable batteries to charge your mobile phone may be up for a revolution. Quicker and speedier charging is just around the corner.

The experts added positively charged metal atoms into the internal make-up of batteries in order to soup-up their charge storage capacities. This step may lead to featherweight, economical and more secure batteries in the times to come.

The scope does not exist only for smartphones. Even electric automobiles may be charged using this novel and exciting system. Run-of-the-mill batteries use lithium in order to store energy.

It is a very light material and suits the job to a T. Normal lithium ion batteries contain two electrodes. One is made of lithium while the other one is composed of carbon. These are dipped in an electrolyte liquid or semi-solid substance. Electrons flow through the gizmo so that electric current is generated.

When such batteries are being charged, ions travel between the two electrodes. When it is being discharged, they simply flow in the opposite direction. By employing potassium ions, researchers increased the conductivity levels in these batteries.

The lithium ions speeded up way more than before. Thus the charging capacity of these batteries underwent an upgrading, according to Mail Online. This study and experiment is seminal in the future scope for such batteries.

The scheme will immensely benefit both consumers and the electronic industry. The making of novel materials is where it is at. Electric vehicles could cut carbon emissions down to zero were such a methodology used in their charging repertoire.

A lot of backbreaking research has gone into the perfection of these batteries. If today’s scientists have achieved all this, it is because they are standing on the shoulders of giants.

Eventually a revolution lies in the cards since this leading edge technology could be a game changer. It will change the face of consumer electronics as we know it.

Yet right now such batteries are a bit clunky. When they undergo greater miniaturization in the future, they will be better adapted to the real world out there. The dedicated team of researchers is currently busily tinkering away at precisely such fast charging batteries.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nature Communications.