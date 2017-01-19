 
 

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 8:55pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts
  • Let’s make way for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition
 

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition is revealed by company and you can order it now!

The first edition of Alfa Romeo Stelvio was in making from the past year and it is time that the vehicle has finally being released. The SUV was just revealed by Alfa Romeo and it is now available for purchase as well. According to the company the first edition of this luxury SUV is fully made to represent class and heritage.

The vehicle will be available in a number of variables as well as dependent on the choice of the customer. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition is sporty and stylish to look at. It will one of the most luxurious mid-sized SUVs in the market. 

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition will come with a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine. The engine will be able to deliver a power of 280bhp which will be paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. It will have a Q4, all-wheel drive to go with.

The engine is pretty efficient which will make the Stelvio go from 0-100 km/h in mere 5.7 seconds. This figure is pretty great for a mi-sized SUV. This acceleration is also one of the best offered in this category by any other company. 

The interior of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition has been carefully designed as well. The seats are electrically heated and adjustable according to the choice of the one seated on them.

The seat have full grain leather covers which are pretty elegant to look at and give the interior a posh look. The SUV will be equipped with real wood inserts and 20 inches alloy rims as well. It will have a leather covered steering wheel for an excellent grip and aluminum shift paddles too. 

