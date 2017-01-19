 
 

Lotus SUV To Challenge Porsche Macan From 2022

Posted: Jan 19 2017, 8:58pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Lotus SUV to Challenge Porsche Macan From 2022
Lotus's first SUV, as imagined by Autocar
 

Lotus is building its first ever SUV and it is due to compete with some big names

More and more luxury car makers are getting inspired to make their own SUVs as well. Companies like Alfa Romeo, Porsche, BMW and many others are working on building SUVs that will be available in coming years. This is the reason luxury race car maker Lotus has divulged into this domain as well.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The company’s SUV is under development these days and it is aiming the SUV to be made on lighter note and more dynamic than ever as compared to its rivals. It is regarded that it will be a strong contender to that of Porsche Macan which will be released in 2022.

According to the Lotus Boss, Jean Marc Gales, there is a gap in the market for a light weight yet efficient SUV. He said that the company is aiming to introduce one and to fill this gap in the near future, according to AutoCar. This is the reason that an SUV is amongst the list of future models to be designed by the automaker. 

Gale has confirmed that a new Lotus that will arrive in the year 2020 will be a replacement for Elise. Along with that it will be followed by a more powerful kind of sibling Exige. Other than that a new Evora will also be launched in the lineup of sports car by the year 2020. 

Gales has confirmed that the company is working on the prototype of the SUV. The car’s designing is not yet finished which is the reason it is not finalized for production till now as well.

According to Lotus Boss, Gales, it might take four to five years for the company to release an SUV but it will surely become the part of the new line up.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

1 hour ago

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

3 hours ago

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

4 hours ago, 5:52pm CST

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

1 hour ago

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

3 hours ago

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

3 hours ago, 5:58pm CST

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

4 hours ago, 5:46pm CST

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

FDA Issues Warning for Skin Cancer Cream That Killed Dogs

4 hours ago, 5:43pm CST

Super Bowl 51 Hyundai Ad will be Flimed Live During Game

Super Bowl 51 Hyundai Ad will be Flimed Live During Game

4 hours ago, 5:40pm CST

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

Why Male Baboons Commit Domestic Violence

4 hours ago, 5:32pm CST

Most Expensive Home in the US Up for Sale

Most Expensive Home in the US Up for Sale

5 hours ago, 4:53pm CST

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

5 hours ago, 4:44pm CST

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

Humans can Now Become Spiderman Using This UV-Light Controlled Adhesive

6 hours ago, 3:44pm CST

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

6 hours ago, 3:43pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Cars & Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

1 hour ago

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

3 hours ago

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

Tesla Model 3 Parts Will be Produced at Gigafactory

4 hours ago, 5:52pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

1 hour ago

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

1 hour ago

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

3 hours ago

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.