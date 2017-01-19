Lotus SUV to Challenge Porsche Macan From 2022

More and more luxury car makers are getting inspired to make their own SUVs as well. Companies like Alfa Romeo, Porsche, BMW and many others are working on building SUVs that will be available in coming years. This is the reason luxury race car maker Lotus has divulged into this domain as well.

The company’s SUV is under development these days and it is aiming the SUV to be made on lighter note and more dynamic than ever as compared to its rivals. It is regarded that it will be a strong contender to that of Porsche Macan which will be released in 2022.

According to the Lotus Boss, Jean Marc Gales, there is a gap in the market for a light weight yet efficient SUV. He said that the company is aiming to introduce one and to fill this gap in the near future, according to AutoCar. This is the reason that an SUV is amongst the list of future models to be designed by the automaker.

Gale has confirmed that a new Lotus that will arrive in the year 2020 will be a replacement for Elise. Along with that it will be followed by a more powerful kind of sibling Exige. Other than that a new Evora will also be launched in the lineup of sports car by the year 2020.

Gales has confirmed that the company is working on the prototype of the SUV. The car’s designing is not yet finished which is the reason it is not finalized for production till now as well.

According to Lotus Boss, Gales, it might take four to five years for the company to release an SUV but it will surely become the part of the new line up.